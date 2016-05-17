Atlanta Braves fire manager Fredi Gonzalez after 9-28 start - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Atlanta Braves fire manager Fredi Gonzalez after 9-28 start

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez (33) smiles in the dugout prior to a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, May 12, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis) Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez (33) smiles in the dugout prior to a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, May 12, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

ATLANTA (WTVM) - After six seasons and a dismal 9-28 start to the 2016 regular season, the Atlanta Braves have fired manager Fredi Gonzalez, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Gonzalez, 52, had a record of 434-413 as the Braves manager. He's the first fired manager since 1990. Triple-A Gwinnett Braves manager Brian Snitker will take over for Gonzalez. The Braves have released a formal statement on the firing

MLB.com's Braves beat writer Mark Bowman reported that the Braves also fired bench coach Carlos Tosca on Tuesday. First base coach Terry Pendleton will become the bench coach and former Braves catcher Eddie Perez will become the first base coach, with Marty Reed being named the bullpen coach. 

It is unclear if pitching coach Roger McDowell will retain his job or not. 

Gonzalez replaced Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox when he retired in 2010. Gonzalez was previously a manager for the Miami Marlins, where he had a 276-279 record in four season with the Marlins. 

The Braves are currently 2-17 at home, 7-11 on the road and are currently 2-8 in their last 10 games with the worst record in MLB. 

Check back for more updates. 

