Atlanta Braves fire manager Fredi Gonzalez after 9-28 start

Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez (33) smiles in the dugout prior to a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, May 12, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

ATLANTA (WTVM) - After six seasons and a dismal 9-28 start to the 2016 regular season, the Atlanta Braves have fired manager Fredi Gonzalez, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Gonzalez, 52, had a record of 434-413 as the Braves manager. He's the first fired manager since 1990. Triple-A Gwinnett Braves manager Brian Snitker will take over for Gonzalez. The Braves have released a formal statement on the firing.

The Atlanta Braves today dismissed manager Fredi Gonzalez, as well as bench coach Carlos Tosca. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 17, 2016

MLB.com's Braves beat writer Mark Bowman reported that the Braves also fired bench coach Carlos Tosca on Tuesday. First base coach Terry Pendleton will become the bench coach and former Braves catcher Eddie Perez will become the first base coach, with Marty Reed being named the bullpen coach.

.@GwinnettBraves manager Brian Snitker has been named as the club’s interim manager while Marty Reed has joined the club as bullpen coach. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 17, 2016

The Braves considered giving the job to TP or Eddie. Both will likely be candidates when it's time to hire a manager on a permanent basis — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) May 17, 2016

It is unclear if pitching coach Roger McDowell will retain his job or not.

Gonzalez replaced Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox when he retired in 2010. Gonzalez was previously a manager for the Miami Marlins, where he had a 276-279 record in four season with the Marlins.

Braves are 9-28 this season, tied for the franchise's worst 37-game start with the 1911 Boston Rustlers. https://t.co/gVgw7Uw0Vx — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 17, 2016

The Braves are currently 2-17 at home, 7-11 on the road and are currently 2-8 in their last 10 games with the worst record in MLB.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.