Dead body or prop? Item passed through ATL airport TSA attracts attention

A dramatic re-enactment of what happens when you get to the end of the TSA checkpoint line. (Source: TSA/Instagram)

ATLANTA (WTVM) - Are the long lines at TSA checkpoints at major airports long enough for you?

Since everything and everyone has to be checked by TSA agents at all airports, sometimes the strangest items appear - like the dead body the TSA at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport came across on Monday.

The TSA agents at the world's busiest airport caught quite the site of what was a very convincing prop for the film Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

"Talk about deadheading... This crusty ol' chap is actually a prop from the #TexasChainsawMassacre movie. He was brought through a checkpoint at the Atlanta (#ATL) International Airport, where as you can see, he was screened and sent on his jolly way. #TSAOnTheJob," the TSA posted on their Instagram.

A photo posted by TSA (@tsa) on May 15, 2016 at 3:41pm PDT

The crusty ol'chap isn't the only one that feels like dying in the TSA line - checkpoint lines are taking more than 90 minutes to get through, on average.

Atlanta's airport website has suggested passengers get to the airport two to three hours before their flight departs to ensure they get through the checkpoint. The slow-moving lines are due to low-staffing in the TSA.

The airline industry group Airlines for America has started the social media campaign #IHateTheWait, asking airline travelers to tweet it and tag @TSA to complain about the wait.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.