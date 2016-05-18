Dead body or prop? Item passed through ATL airport TSA attracts - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Dead body or prop? Item passed through ATL airport TSA attracts attention

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
A dramatic re-enactment of what happens when you get to the end of the TSA checkpoint line. (Source: TSA/Instagram) A dramatic re-enactment of what happens when you get to the end of the TSA checkpoint line. (Source: TSA/Instagram)

ATLANTA (WTVM) - Are the long lines at TSA checkpoints at major airports long enough for you?

Since everything and everyone has to be checked by TSA agents at all airports, sometimes the strangest items appear - like the dead body the TSA at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport came across on Monday.

The TSA agents at the world's busiest airport caught quite the site of what was a very convincing prop for the film Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

"Talk about deadheading... This crusty ol' chap is actually a prop from the #TexasChainsawMassacre movie. He was brought through a checkpoint at the Atlanta (#ATL) International Airport, where as you can see, he was screened and sent on his jolly way. #TSAOnTheJob," the TSA posted on their Instagram.

A photo posted by TSA (@tsa) on

The crusty ol'chap isn't the only one that feels like dying in the TSA line - checkpoint lines are taking more than 90 minutes to get through, on average.

Atlanta's airport website has suggested passengers get to the airport two to three hours before their flight departs to ensure they get through the checkpoint. The slow-moving lines are due to low-staffing in the TSA.

The airline industry group Airlines for America has started the social media campaign #IHateTheWait, asking airline travelers to tweet it and tag @TSA to complain about the wait.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

  • Inside News Leader 9More>>

  • Special

    As seen on 9

    As seen on 9

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here from our social media pages and News Leader 9 shows! 

    More >>

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here from our social media pages and News Leader 9 shows! 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly