Cyclists and Columbus leaders set to discuss new bike laws

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - As National Bike Week initiatives continue in the Fountain City, cyclists take an evening to remember those who have been hurt or killed in a bicycle related accident.

"We all need to share the road, how can we provide a complete street for both bicycles and vehicles so that we can all use the road safely together," said Jose Portillo, Bicycle and Pedestrian Planner.



Wednesday's National Ride of Silence in Columbus is not only to remember those who fell victim to a bicycle-related accident, but also prevent others tragedies.



"State law requires motorists to give cyclists three feet when passing on the road. So we came together, pulled some funds, and we purchased 30 signs which the mayor unveiled yesterday, which we will have here tonight," said Portillo.



The Fountain City continues to boost bike safety measures, with added bicycle lanes, and censors at traffic lights to make it easier to cross sometimes dangerous intersections.



Organizers expect around a hundred people to hop on their set of wheels Wednesday evening and ride for seven miles together in silence. After the police-escorted ride, there will be a reception at the Columbus Museum where city leaders and local cyclist enthusiasts will discuss more safety tips.



"How can the motorists pass the cyclist safely, and how can the cyclist stay on the right side of the road to share that road together," said Portillo.

