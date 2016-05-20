2 years later, activists seek justice for man killed in officer-involved shooting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Local community activists gathered to voice their anger, two years after an officer-involved shooting on a local college campus left one young man dead.



In March 2014, 20-year-old Zikarious Flint was shot and killed after Columbus State University police received calls saying someone on campus had a gun.



Shamanique Flint, the victim's mother, along with speakers from the National Joshua Generation and Nation of Islam, addressed the crowd in front of the CSU office in Uptown Columbus.



Those who spoke at Thursday's gathering believe the details in the investigation don't quite add up, which is why they're demanding Chattahoochee Judicial District Attorney Julia Slater and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reopen the case.



In December 2015, a grand jury recommended not to criminally charge the officer who shot Flint, Sgt. Ben Scott, leaving D.A. Slater to rule a criminal trial would not take place.



Community activists like Antonio Carter, a minister with National Joshua Generation, now want Slater to reopen the investigation.



"We are not asking you," Carter said. "We are requiring from you. You were elected to represent all the citizens of Muscogee County."



Carter and representatives from the Nation Islam said a number of details, including whether or not Flint actually had a gun, are subject to re-examination.



"Take it to a grand jury," Carter said, "and then we would like to see the weapon be tested properly, accurately and thoroughly. Let's definitively prove whether or not Zikarious had a weapon."



In addition, some of those gathered, like Shamanique Flint, want the District Attorney's office to charge Scott with her son's murder.



"There is no other option," she said. "When I say justice for Zikarious, I mean Ben Scott's name placed on an indictment for his murder."



Event organizers told WTVM they plan on holding another gathering right here next week.



They said they will not stop raising their voices until the district attorney agrees to meet with them and offers to re-examine the investigation.



