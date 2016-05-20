UPDATE: TX woman known as 'Chewbacca Lady' gets Star Wars' gifts from Kohl's

This. This is what real happiness looks like. (Source: Candace Payne/Facebook screenshot)

(WTVM) - This. This is what real happiness looks like.

Meet Candace Payne - a happy mom from Grand Prairie, TX, who just went to Kohl's to return a few items and found her happy place in a Star Wars: The Force Awakens Chewbacca mask. She #blessed the world with her laughter on a Facebook Live video Thursday afternoon from her car.

The mask, which retails for about $27 (you can purchase one here) may be for kids, but Payne said she was continuing in celebrating her birthday joy with the purchase.

She could barely contain her excitement in posting the video and said that this will not be in her children's toy box - but kept in her bedroom.

"That's not me making the voice - it's the mask!" Payne exclaimed.

Her laughter took over the "internet-webs," as she eloquently put it, causing stomach cramps across the world.

"I AM SUCH A HAPPY CHEWBACCA! This is worth EVERY PENNY!" Payne continues as hysterical laughter and knee-slapping continues.

"Everyone should have a mask like this and a mirror. Hahahahaha. The most joyful wookiee ever!!!!" Payne wrote in the comments of her post.

The video has more than 2.7 million shares, 111 million views, becoming a massive hit full of laughter and real, legit happy tears. It's even made people on Reddit happy. You can watch the video here.

And that's not the only surprise - not only did Payne's video become the most-watched Facebook live video ever, Kohl's department stores arrived to her Texas home on Friday to surprise her and her two children with toys, gift cards, and yes - talking Chewbacca masks.

"Candace made the Internet's day, so we wanted to make hers. Chewbacca masks for the whole family (and a little extra too)!" the department store wrote on their Facebook page on Friday.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.