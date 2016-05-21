UPDATE: Woman arrested for DUI following deadly crash on Wynnton Rd.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A suspected drunk driver is in jail after colliding into and killing a man on a motorcycle while driving on Wynnton Road early Saturday morning.

Police arrived on the scene of the accident at around 1 a.m., near the intersection on 13th Street. Authorities have confirmed the driver of that car, 33-year-old Tiffany Fortson, is behind bars tonight in connection to this deadly incident.



For now, Fortson has been charged with DUI, serious injury by a vehicle and having an open alcohol container while driving. The Muscogee County Coroner's Office has confirmed the victim's identity as 40-year-old Shedrick McClain.

McClain was pronounced dead at around 9:30 am at Midtown Medical Center, succumbing to injuries from blunt force trauma.



A dark mark on the asphalt was visible on the intersection, possibly where the victim landed after the collision. Fortson and McClain were both traveling towards each other on Wynnton Road when Fortson attempted to make an illegal left turn onto 13th Street.



Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.