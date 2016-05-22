UPDATE: Pedestrian ID'd, dies following car accident on Buena Vi - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Pedestrian ID'd, dies following car accident on Buena Vista Rd.

(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating an incident where a pedestrian was hit by a car on Sunday evening.

Capt. William Turner with CPD says a man was transported to the hospital in serious condition after he was hit by a car around 9 p.m. on Sunday at 5424 Buena Vista Rd., but later died.

Prior to the incident, police got a call that someone was walking in the road. 

It’s unclear if the pedestrian that was struck was walking in the road at the time of the accident. The make and model of the car is unknown, and there is no suspicion of the driver being intoxicated.

The victim has been identified at 54-year-old James E. Blue.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

