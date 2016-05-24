2 found guilty of killing Columbus barbershop owner in 2012

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A verdict has been reached in the trial of a Columbus murder that killed 33-year-old barbershop owner Charlie Artis in Jan. 2012.

Edward Lee and Dantevious Doleman were found guilty on all charges for the murder of Charlie Artis.

They will both be sentenced on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

