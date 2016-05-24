Atlanta to host Super Bowl LIII in 2019 - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Atlanta to host Super Bowl LIII in 2019

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
A view of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium from the southwest side, near the corner of MLK Boulevard and Northside Drive. (Source: Mercedes-Benz Stadium website) A view of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium from the southwest side, near the corner of MLK Boulevard and Northside Drive. (Source: Mercedes-Benz Stadium website)

The NFL owners have awarded the city of Atlanta with Super Bowl LIII on Tuesday. 

The announcement was made from the NFL Owner's meetings in Charlotte, NC. The owner's chose Atlanta over New Orleans. 

The game will be played in the new home of the Falcons, Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The NFL owners already decided that football's biggest game will be played at NGR Stadium in Houston in 2017 and U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis in 2018. The newly-renovated New Miami Stadium will be the host of the game in 2020. Los Angeles will be the site of the Super Bowl in 2021.

