Atlanta to host Super Bowl LIII in 2019

The NFL owners have awarded the city of Atlanta with Super Bowl LIII on Tuesday.

The announcement was made from the NFL Owner's meetings in Charlotte, NC. The owner's chose Atlanta over New Orleans.

When you find out @MBStadium and Atlanta about to be LIT in 2019! #SuperBowlATL pic.twitter.com/Cz8qYDo7hc — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 24, 2016

The game will be played in the new home of the Falcons, Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The NFL owners already decided that football's biggest game will be played at NGR Stadium in Houston in 2017 and U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis in 2018. The newly-renovated New Miami Stadium will be the host of the game in 2020. Los Angeles will be the site of the Super Bowl in 2021.

Arthur Blank: We think @MBStadium is a great host stadium for the Super Bowl. Thank you to all fans and citizens for their support. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 24, 2016

