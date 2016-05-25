4 arrested following a string of 26 armed robberies in Columbus

COLUMBUS. GA (WTVM) – After several weeks of investigation Columbus Police arrested four suspects connected to 26 armed robberies in the area.

The suspects are believed to have acted alone or together in some cases, according to Maj. Slouchick.

The following were arrested and charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a gun during the commission of a crime through Dec. 2015 to May 2016.

Jimmy Walker (19)

Marquell Watson (22)

Mark Gardner (20)

Domanique Brown (20)

There was also a shooting during the robberies at Hungry Howie's on Schomburg Road, One Stop Store on Buena Vista Rd. and Summit Gas Station on Williams Road.

Some of the suspects have already appeared in court and bonded out.

Read below for a full list of 26 stores that were robbed.

