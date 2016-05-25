Sheriff candidates among those now looking towards November election

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - While some are now claiming big wins and new public office positions in Columbus, others still have a long way to go to the general election in November.

It's also looking like a couple of runoffs for some school board seats. Patricia Hughley Green versus Joann Thomas-Brown for District 1, and Cathy Williams against Shelia Williams for District 7 is expected if the current numbers stand, after the Board of Elections approves them on Friday.

While Green and Cathy Williams won the most votes in their race, they didn't reach the needed 51 percent needed to take home the seats. At this time, it is expected there will be a runoff in July.

On Wednesday, we spoke to some other candidates who are still standing and looking towards the Nov. 8 general election. .

From choosing those to represent the Valley in D.C., to picking men and women to represent local communities at City Council, Tuesday's elections were packed with positions.



For Walker Garrett, more than 1,100 ballots marked with his name, or 65 percent of the votes, means he'll be District 8's City Councilman in Columbus.



"My main strategy is listening to my constituents, making sure I'm accessible, that they have my cell phone number, they can get in touch with me. I've really reached out to them for their ideas for solutions," said Garrett.



However, for others Tuesday was just a stepping stone for the November elections.

One heated race has been for Muscogee County Sheriff, where four candidates were disqualified before the primaries, then two were added back on by order of a judge. Both ran unopposed in Tuesday's primary.

Democrat candidate Donna Tompkins brought in more than 2,300 votes and is now looking towards future campaigning.



"To get out into the community and meet people, and do some canvassing in neighborhoods and hear what people have to say about what their concerns are," said Tompkins.



Incumbent Sheriff John Darr is running as an Independent, while Republican Mark LaJoye says he was very pleased with his more than 3,500 votes, saying he too will begin working towards even more votes.



"A grassroots campaign that we are going to be conducting from here on into November is definitely going to have a result and Columbus is really ready for a change. It's obvious the voters came out and they spoke loudly about what happened," said LaJoye.

