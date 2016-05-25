Hardman humbled and excited after Superior Court Clerk win

One of the biggest defeats from Tuesday's primary election was the race for Superior Court Clerk of Muscogee County.



Ann Hardman beat out long time incumbent Linda Pierce for the seat. Hardman says running for office was a "calling," and she decided to run for office in the last days of qualifying in March.



Hardman says her campaign was successful by walking door to door asking residents of Muscogee County what they would like to see from those in superior court.



It was a celebratory win for Hardman during her election watch party Tuesday night.



Just after 10 p.m. the unofficial results showed she topped her opponent, longtime incumbent Linda Pierce, 60 to 40 percent.



"The way it turned out, it said that people trusted me enough to take this position as Superior Court Clerk," Hardman said.



Hardman, pastor of Faith Worship Center in Columbus, brings 39 years of experience in administration and finance.



"My desire is to make sure that we administrate properly, keep the files, don't lose them as well as make sure the monies and the budget are done properly," said Hardman.



The current Clerk of Superior Court Linda Pierce has been in office for 27 years. She's one of four candidates in the primary election to have a lawsuit against the Mayor of Columbus over budget issues.



Hardman says she wants to use her new position to help bridge the gap between all local governments.



"My platform talks about consistency, it talks about good government as well as modernization. Those are the three specifics that I'm going to push when I get into office," said Hardman.



She wants to spend the next six months to train at different courts and cities and look at how they operate their Superior Court.



Hardman will take office as Clerk of Superior Court in January 2017.



We reached out to Pierce by phone and email to give her a chance to respond to the outcome of the election. News Leader 9 did not receive a call back at the time this story was published.



