ALEA set to be full staffed for Memorial Day patrols

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - While summer technically starts in June, the unofficial kickoff happens this weekend for many.

However, with the holiday weekend fun comes increased dangers and police presence.

Troopers are gearing up to hit the roads and water ways of Alabama this Memorial Day weekend. A full staff is expected for strong presence across the state, sending the message that drinking and driving, or boating, will not be tolerated.



"Every available troopers gonna be working," said Cpl. Jess Thornton with ALEA.



Troopers will be targeting dangerous behaviors like speeding, distracted driving, following too closely, and signs of DUIs. You can also be charged with a DUI if you're operating a boat under the influence.

Officials will also be cracking down on those not wearing a seat belt and proper car seat usage, as well as underage drinking.

"Parents need to monitor under-aged drinking, not just because of the weekend but because teenagers are excited about getting out of school for the summer, there's graduations, recent graduations and graduations this week, so with that comes sometimes people not making the right decisions," says Thornton.

The official kick off of increased patrols will begin this Friday at 6 a.m.

They will last until midnight on Memorial Day.

