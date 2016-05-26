CPD arrests woman, search for additional suspect in March Peachtree Mall shooting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has arrested one person and looking for an additional suspect connected to the fatal shooting at Peachtree Mall in late March.

Anthony Meredith, 24, of Columbus, was shot and killed following a shooting at Peachtree Mall, located at 3131 Manchester Expressway, on March 26.



CPD robbery/homicide detectives discovered in their investigation that there were three people involved in the crime.



An arrest warrant was obtained for Xzavien Jones on March 26 and he later turned himself in.



Additional arrest warrants were obtained for Tekoa Chantrell Young and Terell Raquez McFarland on May 25. Young was arrested on Thursday and taken to the Muscogee County Detention Center. She will appear in court at May 27 at 9 a.m.

McFarland has not been apprehended and is considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Muscogee Co. Jail intake dockets, Young is being charged with murder.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts for McFarland should contact Sergeant Ken Hudson at (706)-225-4257 or the Robbery/Homicide division at (706)-653-3400.

