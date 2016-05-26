Veteran gears up for 484 mile ruck march for suicide awareness

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Memorial Day is meant to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice to their country, dying while serving in the country's armed forces. Now one veteran, with a group of friends, is doing something special to also honor those who have fallen after their service.

In 2013, the Veterans Affairs Department released a troubling study which showed high military veteran suicide rate, which mathematically came down to 22 veterans a day. That's close to one vet an hour who is taking their own life.



Columbus native and Army veteran Michael Bevis will be starting a big awareness campaign locally this Memorial Day, walking 22 miles a day, for 22 days straight, with a 35 pound ruck pack on his back.

This comes after viral social media challenges of people doing 22 push-ups for 22 days for the same cause.

Bevis plans to continue working full time during the upcoming months, starting the seven to eight hour trek in the afternoon. Despite service related back injuries, Bevis says he wants to endure the potential pain, since those suffering from PTSD and other combat related struggles suffers every day.

Bevis encourages anyone and everyone to come out to join him, for any length or duration of his ruck.

You can connect with Michael and his team by visiting their Facebook page for more details on start times. The group will meet off 13th street and Broadway to start the challenge on May 30th at 5 p.m.

