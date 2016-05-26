AL man shares 'thoughts for the day' on fruit washing, 'boob money'

RANDOLPH COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Need some good advice? Alabama's Cliff Hodges has two pearls of wisdom for you.

For starters, Hodges, 37, of Wadley, AL, is going to start taking his mother's advice on why you need to wash your fruit before you eat it.

"Momma used to always to say, 'you need to wash that fruit,'" Hodges said. "I never thought nothing about it, you know - I go to Walmart, Piggly Wiggly or whatever, I'd buy my fruit and never did wash it."

Well, a recent trip to Walmart has changed that practice.

"I was in Walmart the other day, and there was a man in front of me using the bathroom, and he walked right up out of Walmart without washing his hands," Hodges said.

Ugh. Gross. Hodges said the unidentified man's poor hygiene has changed his outlook.

"Don't touch your willy and not wash your hands," Hodges said. "It's not OK. So people, listen: if you're going to buy fresh fruit, wash it before you eat it, because chances are that man that was in front of me in Walmart that didn't wash his hands went and touched that fruit you're fixing to buy."

Second thought for the day: no one wants money you may like to keep close to your heart, ladies. Hodges said if ladies want to keep their money inside your bras, that fine, but "leave it there."

"Don't nobody else wants to touch it...Especially if it's been wet, sweaty, gross and everything else," Hodges declares.



His thoughts have been popular - his video, which was posted on Wednesday afternoon, had more than 7,000 views. You can watch the video here.

