Case continued for Stone Creek Ct. shooting suspect

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The suspect accused of a shooting death on Tuesday in Columbus was scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Friday, but it was rescheduled.

Timothy Edward Tarr is accused of shooting Alcides Washington, 33, on Tuesday at home on Stone Creek Court on Tuesday. Washington, who was shot in the head, passed away at Midtown Medical Center on Wednesday.

Tarr's hearing was continued to May 31 at 2 p.m. in recorder's court.

“At this time we do ask for respect for both families," says Tarr's defense attorney Jennifer Curry.

Tarr, who was initially charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, also had a murder warrant issued by the Columbus Police Department following Washington's death.

"This is a major loss for both families. The families were friends and they remain friends and this is just a tragic accident that we all hope we can get past,” says Curry.

