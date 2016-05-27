Kay Jewelers accused of swapping real diamonds for fake ones

(WTVM) - Does every kiss begin with Kay? According to some customers of the popular jeweler, some begin with fakes.

Two separate BuzzFeed reports have told the stories of women who believed their wedding bands or engagement rings were authentic diamonds from Kay Jewelers. The customers believed that because the jeweler had provided certificates of authenticity by Gemological Science International provided at the time of purchase.

But one Maryland woman told BuzzFeed on May 25 that what she thought was a solitaire set in white gold was really Moissanite set in platinum.

“I felt sick to my stomach," Chrissy Clarius told BuzzFeed.

Clarius's husband bought the ring, priced at $4,299.99, from a Kay Jewelers at the White Marsh Mall in Maryland. She took it to other jewelers to be tested for authenticity with mixed results: two stores confirmed it was fake. She also took it to a Zales store, which confirmed that it was a real diamond.

Zales is owned by Ohio-based company Sterling Jewelers Inc., the U.S. division of Signet Jewelers, the parent company as Kay Jewelers. Another popular mall jewelry store brand under their umbrella is Jared - The Galleria of Jewelry.

But BuzzFeed's most recent report - the second profiling of unhappy customers - details just a handful of complaints about the jeweler. Many customers have claimed that their Kay Jewelers diamond was either lost during repair or of poor quality, ruining their experiences.

A Boycott Kay Jewelers Facebook page has been a place of mounting dissatisfaction, along with the official Kay Jewelers Facebook page.

"Purchased my wife's wedding ring through Kay's only to have the main diamond cracking in a few places after about 2 years, it is a Neil Lane ring at that," a boycott post said. "Customer service has always been horrible with them too, employees always get mad or insulted when we ask to have diamonds tested after they have had her rings."

In response to these claims, Kay Jewelers spokeswoman Kimberly Kanary said in an email:

At Kay Jewelers, we take customer concerns very seriously and view even one issue as unacceptable. We are actively reviewing the issues noted in this piece, as we do all concerns brought to our attention. As part of our commitment to customer care and continuous improvement, we are also evaluating our processes to determine if there are any opportunities to further strengthen our practices. We understand that every piece of jewelry is much more than an accessory - that it is often a reflection of a deeply personal and meaningful moment. We also take great pride in the trust customers place in us in caring for their jewelry. With that in mind, we have rigorous processes in place. When we receive jewelry for repair or service, it is diamond tested before it is sent out and when it is returned. We also plot the diamond and map out each unique characteristic. Our teams review these unique details with the customer both when they drop their jewelry off and when they pick it up following service or repair to ensure their confidence in the safe return of their original piece. We are dedicated to providing exceptional customer service at every stage of the shopping experience with us. And when issues arise, we do everything we can to make things right – because that is what our customers deserve. We encourage any customer with an outstanding issue to contact us at the following link so that we can discuss the matter with you further. www.Kay.com/contact

