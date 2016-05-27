Charities host bowling night to benefit Chattahoochee Valley foster kids

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Local foster kids enjoyed a fun, family experience by starting Memorial Day Weekend with a trip to the bowling alley.



May is National Foster Care Month and National Adoption Month.



Local charities met up for a fun night of bowling at AMF Peach Lanes in North Columbus to raise money and awareness for foster children in the Chattahoochee Valley.



The groups, led by Lindsey Kate's Closet, a local, private organization, had an idea to raise funds and donate necessary items for foster kids and kids waiting for adoptions, so they put together the "Strikes for Kids Fundraiser to Support Foster Care."



Lindsey Kate's Closet will receive the majority of the proceeds and donations.



The donations will benefit kids registered in the Muscogee County Division of Family and Children Services.



Nearly 50 kids laced up to bowl Friday afternoon. Resources these kids will receive are things like stipends and gift cards, along with access to mentorship programs and large events to connect with other local kids in the system.



Tracie Faison, founder of Lindsey Kate's closet, said what foster kids need the most are the resources to reach out to the community.



Faison, who's worked in the foster care system for 20 years before starting her organization, said the most gratifying result is seeing the community help the kids find healthy, stable homes.



"There are so many children that are in Muscogee DFACS, their system, that are waiting for their village to show up," Faison said. "Even if you can't foster, perhaps, there's something for everyone to do."



Volunteers from across Georgia and Alabama, like Atlanta area's Dr. Daryl Ellis, drove to Columbus to support Lindsey Kate's Closet and raise awareness about the issues foster kids face.



Ellis said a particular challenge he sees foster kids encounter is transitioning into adult life once they're too old to remain in the care system.



"Be able to help them transition to be productive citizens," Ellis said. "Have a way to track them into colleges and universities, perhaps even setting up scholarship funds to help them with the finances associated with that."



Faison told WTVM the charities and children also wanted to celebrate one young man's accomplishment. After years of being registered in the foster care system, the man, who asked to remain anonymous, is now on his way to college.



Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.







