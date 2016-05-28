186 soccer teams compete in Columbus for GA State Cup - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

186 soccer teams compete in Columbus for GA State Cup

(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The best youth soccer players across Georgia are in Columbus this weekend competing in a state championship.

The State Cup is going on at the Woodruff Farm Soccer Complex, and the players have one goal in mind.

More than 220 teams from Georgia, mostly metro Atlanta, are hoping to kick the ball to victory this weekend.

The players are from the Elite Teams, the governing body for soccer in the Peach State.

We spoke with a parent who calls the event the hallmark of any youth soccer team in the state.

"When we mark the calendar about how the season is going to go, this is as big as Christmas,” said Darin Van Tassell. “It's as big as any major holiday to get here to play against best in state."

The players are between 13 and 19 years old, and they're hoping to advance to the final four in Statesboro.

Georgia Soccer Association President Susanne Conlon says this is the twelfth year the tournament has been held in Columbus at the Woodruff Farm Soccer Complex on Woodruff Farm Road.

"We love coming to Columbus,” Conlon said. “They are wonderful hosts, great complex and the volunteers here are superb.”

The players all aspire to compete at the collegiate level and one day get their kicks in pro ball.

The winners from the final four will advance to the regionals in Greenville, SC.

From there it's on to Dallas, TX for the national bragging rights. The tournament ends Sunday, May 29 in Columbus.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:53:35 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly