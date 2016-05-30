Woman wears P.O.W./M.I.A. bracelet for 40 years to honor missing Alabama soldier

A California native is on a quest to honor an Alabama Green Beret by telling his story in every state.

She made her rounds to Columbus, GA just in time for the Paver dedication at the National Infantry Museum.

On Monday morning, she shared the story of a Vietnam War hero with the Chattahoochee Valley.



"James Leslie Moreland, he went missing in Vietnam on Feb. 7, 1968. I received his bracelet almost five years later on Christmas Day in 1972," says Kathy Strong.



Strong says she made a promise she would honor James Moreland by wearing the POW/MIA bracelet with his name on it until his remains were returned to his family.



"Of course at the time I didn't know it would take 38 years," says Strong.



For nearly four decades, Strong wore that bracelet, leaving many asking why she was so devoted to her commitment to Moreland and how exactly she knew him.



"He paid the ultimate sacrifice and I want to do my part to make sure he is remembered. He was a complete stranger to me, I didn't know anything about him," says Strong.



Once Moreland's remains were returned to his relatives, Strong says it was only right to give the bracelet to Moreland.



"I buried it with him to fulfill my promise. He was buried on May 14, 2011 at Ashby Cemetery in Bibb County," says Strong.



Now that Moreland has had a proper burial, Strong says she will go to every state to share his story and keep his legacy alive.

