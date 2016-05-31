Columbus boy attacked by a dog on Tuesday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - An 11-year-old boy was attacked by a neighbor's dog on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened on the 330 block of Robert E. Lee Street on Tuesday afternoon.

The child was sent to the hospital by ambulance, and police and animal control are on scene. The child was bitten on the leg and in the back.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.