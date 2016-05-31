'Look Again' campaign helps prevent hot car deaths in GA

Since 2010, 11 children in Georgia have died from the heat after being left in the car.



Video of a new campaign called "Look Again" was released by Bright from the Start Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.



Governor Nathan Deal and First Lady Sandra Deal and Commissioner Amy M. Jacobs are calling for families and caregivers of children to be aware of the dangers of leaving children alone in hot cars, especially with the summer heat.



The West Central Georgia Health District here in Columbus says they are supporting this initiative.



"One thing that people might try is putting their purse in the back seat. If they put it in the back seat then they know they have got to get their purse before they leave their car. That's a good way to check and make sure their children are not in the car when they leave," said Pamela Kirkland, West Central Health District.



Safe Kids Columbus has several programs to help keep kids safe while in the car and outdoor environments.



Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.





















