Teen drivers most at risk for crashes during ‘100 Deadliest Days of Summer’

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - With the dog days of summer coming up, AAA Auto Club wants to remind parents of teens that this time of year poses a higher risk for young, inexperienced drivers.



AAA reports that over the past five "100 Deadliest Days," a period which starts on Memorial Day and ends on Labor Day, an average of over 1,000 people have died each year in crashes involving teen drivers.



Instructors at Barber's Driving School in Columbus want to teach teen drivers to avoid all these distractions and enjoy their summer.



"I've seen a lot of people barely checked their phones," said 14-year-old Ryan Drew, "and I never really thought about that until after today."



Drew and other teen drivers are learning how to safely drive at businesses like Barber's Driving School.



Al Barber, the business' president, said his instructors train students to limit driver error by removing as many distractions as possible.



"It's very important that we stress and we make sure as parents and educators that all the teens are buckled up," Barber said.



"The best way we can do that is by setting the good example," he said.



AAA reports that over the past five "100 Deadliest Days," the average number of deaths from crashes involving drivers ages 16-19 increased by 16 percent compared to other days of the year.



Drew said he and other students have been learning about the consequences of driving while distracted.



"I didn't really realize how much time it took - just looking down at your phone, just for a second, and that can take somebody's life, just like that," Drew said.



A study from the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute found that texting while driving creates a crash risk 23 times worse than driving safely and responsibly.



AAA has tips for parents to ensure their teens drive safely, besides not calling or texting behind the wheel.



Some are: make sure your kids tells you how many people are going in the car, know where they're going, and remind them to keep the music volume inside the car low. Click here for more information.

