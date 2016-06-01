Teen drivers most at risk for crashes during ‘100 Deadliest Days of Summer’

The southbound lanes of Veterans Parkway are blocked off following a three-car accident.More >>
A Cusseta man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a man at an apartment complex in Auburn.More >>
The body of a missing Columbus man has been found.More >>
A third person has been arrested in charged with murdering a Columbus taxi cab driver in October 2016.More >>
United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley dropped off schools supplies to 33 area schools on Wednesday.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>
The two were almost inseparable, until one day when Bethany got sick.More >>
For a second time, day's end brings the suspension of the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.More >>
"The Cast Member’s primary responsibility is to create Magical Moments for Guests of all ages, as well as ensuring a superior Guest experience," the job postings say.More >>
A Millbrook toddler is recovering after his mother says he was scalded by hot milk at daycare. The facility has had repeated violations, according to the state. The owner said he's closing his doors, but not because of the incidents.More >>
