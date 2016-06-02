Stars and Strikes to hold June 11 grand opening in Columbus

Stars and Strikes is set to have its grand opening on Saturday, June 11. (Source: Stars and Strikes website)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The highly-anticipated grand opening of Georgia-based Starts and Strikes Family Entertainment Center in Columbus has been set.

The grand opening will take place on Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Their grand opening celebration will include $1 bowling, and buy 1, get 1 free specials on arcade game cards, laser tag and bumper cars.

Stars and Strikes has facilities all over the state of Georgia but the Columbus location will house the largest game room out of all their locations. Representatives say there was a need for the 5,700 square foot facility.

The family and entertainment bowling center will take up space in the old Front Porch of the South building on Veterans Parkway.

Starts and Strikes co-founder Jack Canouse said the Columbus facility, coming in at approximately 57,000 square feet, will have the largest game room out of all of their locations, bumper cars, 30 lanes of bowling, and also possibly having the largest laser tag facility out of all of their locations.

Stars and Strikes have eight other locations in Georgia, mostly in the metro Atlanta area. The business is poised to bring 100 jobs to the Columbus area. To learn more about Stars and Strikes, visit the career section of their official website here.

It will join Launch Trampoline Park, which opened on Memorial Day weekend.

