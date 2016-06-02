UPDATE: ALEA says no chemical leak on overturned truck; driver hospitalized

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers are on the scene of an overturned tractor trailer near mile marker 197 on U.S. 80 in Russell County.

ALEA said that the vehicle is not leaking anhydrous ammonia, despite initial reports that is was, according to ALEA Sgt. Steve Jarrett.

One lane of traffic is open. The driver has minor injuries and was transported to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus.

Check back for more updates.

