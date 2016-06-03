Golf tournament, concert and 5K set to help Special Ops soldiers

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Integrating back into society can be difficult for soldiers returning from combat, especially for those who will be going back out again soon after.

Now, a big Columbus event on Monday, June 6, can help those transitions, as proceeds will go to a Montana based organization.

On Monday, Green Island Hills will welcome the first annual Big Sky Bravery Tournament. Money raised will go towards the Big Sky Bravery organization and their special cause.

"Adrenaline and recharge," said Josh McCain, co-founder of Big Sky Bravery as he described the two things soldiers need when coming home from combat.

Administrators with the organization stationed in Montana had made their way to Columbus this week to host a golf tournament for local Rangers, while collecting money for other special operations groups.

The organization brings soldiers out west after a deployment to give them the adrenaline rush they are used to having overseas, while letting them unwind before they have to go back to training.

"As soon as they come out to Montana, within 48 hours of combat deployment we've got them doing activities from skiing, snow boarding, rock climbing, back-country snowmobiling. Just keep their heart rate going, keep their adrenaline rushing," said McCain.



The group will host the golf tournament on Monday afternoon, with about 70 percent of players being active duty Rangers who are sponsored by local donors.

Big Sky Bravery will also host a concert next Friday, June 10 starting at 7 p.m. off Broadway in Uptown Columbus, as well as a 5k and 10k on Saturday the 11th at 8 a.m. off Broadway and 11th.



"These men don't ask for anything, so it's our time as civilians that we step up and ask for them and take care of them for everything else they need," said McCain.

Monday's golf tournament is full, but you can get involved with the group by visiting their website.

