Columbus woman educates about service animals and their rights

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus woman wants to educate the public about the laws of having service dogs in businesses after she says she was asked to leave the inside of a restaurant with her dog.



Nichole Davis uses her German Shepherd as her seizure alert dog. According to the Americans with Disabilities Act, staff are not allowed to request documentation or ask about the person's disability.



Service dogs are also not required to wear vest, ID tags or a harness.



"The most that I ever gotten was is that a service dog, Yes it is. And then they understand that is all they can ask and the law is that a service dog with a person with disability and what service does the dog provide. Once I inform them that is then it's over," said Davis.



Davis works with Access 2 Independence, a local non profit that works to help people with disabilities by providing support, technology and home modifications.



