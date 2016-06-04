Law enforcement bands together to support injured Harris County Deputy

Columbus, GA (WTVM) - As a Harris County Sheriff's Deputy recovers at home from a gunshot wound to his eye, fellow policemen, friends and family are rallying behind him.



Police officers from agencies across the Chattahoochee Valley met at Country's Barbecue North near Veterans Parkway to further coordinate the "SD18 Benefit Ride" that will collect money to help Deputy Jamie White recover from his gunshot injury.



White was shot in the face last weekend during a traffic stop on I-185 Southbound near the Pine Mountain exit.



Some of the event organizers say that they've talked or contacted White recently, and they said he's overwhelmed by the support his family has received from citizens in both Harris County and other parts of the Valley.



During the meeting, volunteers discussed who would organize each part of the benefit.



Organizers like Justin Goodrich said those interested in participating in the ride are more than welcome to bring their motorcycles, Jeeps or classic cars on the trip from the Newnan Harley Davidson dealership to its counterpart in Columbus.



Goodrich also said the main event, which will be hosted at the Columbus Harley Davidson dealership on June 18, is open for all community members who want to contribute to White's recovery.



"Even if you're not in the ride, you can still come," Goodrich said. "There will be bands there, music, everything else."



And for those who may be unable to attend the benefit, Goodrich said people can donate monetary contributions that will go directly to White and his family.



"If they want to take up a collection, they can d rop it off at any CB&T Bank branch in the area," Goodrich said.



So far in the investigation, authorities have arrested Joe Garrett and Lytishia Horace in connection to the shooting, and police are still searching for two other suspects, believed to be two women riding in the back row of the car involved in the traffic stop.



White returned home Wednesday after being hospitalized at Midtown Medical Center.



That same day, White was greeted by fellow law enforcement as he reunited with his wife and two children.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.