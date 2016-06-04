Officers gun down shooter after rampage in Eufaula leaves 3 injured

Eufaula, AL (WTVM) - Eufaula police returned fire on a gunman after shooting three people Saturday, June 4.



Police have not confirmed a motive for the shooting, but families of two of the victims told us the suspected shooter has threatened them repeatedly over the past months.



At the moment, it's unclear what the relationship is between the two year old and the gunman. We know that the two adult victims' families knew the shooter.



In a press release, Eufaula Police confirmed a 2-year-old girl was the first victim of this rampage, along with two more victims including a 42-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man.



Police said this all started earlier this morning when they confirmed the girl was shot near Level Acres Mobile Home Park.



From there, the shooter, now identified as 35-year-old Demarco Rhymes, made his way over to Davis Street, where he kicked in a door and shot the woman.



After that, Rhymes moved to Norman Street, where he shot the third victim.



Johnny Wilson, father-in-law of the second victim, still unidentified by officials, said Rhymes had a criminal history.

Wilson said he believes this entire situation could have been prevented if police had listened to past reports of Rhymes shooting guns around Eufaula.



"Came out 10 times, and of these times, did they go pick this man up - a convicted felon - and ask him, did he or did he not come out here shooting the neighborhood?" Wilson said.

Police said they found Rhymes as he made his way toward the Zion Baptist Church on Dale Road.



At that moment, according to officials, Rhymes shot at them and led them on a chase across town.



That ended near the intersection of Boundary Street and Eufaula Avenue, as an officer used deadly force to subdue the gunman.



The first victim, a 2-year-old girl, was taken by jet to a Birmingham area medical center. Her condition is currently unknown.



The two other victims were driven to Dothan area hospitals, and both are in critical condition.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.