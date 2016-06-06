No foul play suspected in body found in woods near Milgen Road

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Police is investigating a dead body found in the woods behind the Cagneys Party Shop in the 5700 block of Milgen Rd.

The Muscogee County Coroner’s office tells News Leader 9 that no foul play is suspected.

The dead person has been identified as 61-year-old Allen Boynton, a homeless man who lived in the woods behind the shop.

