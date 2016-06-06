Chattahoochee River safety video teaches kids lifesaving skills

With summer break underway, Uptown Whitewater Management wants to educate people of all ages, especially kids, about being safe in and around the Chattahoochee River.



A new safety video is aiming to help with this initiative.



The water can look calm but it can be dangerous if you don't know the proper procedures of being in the water.



The new river safety public service video is called "Kids Don't Float." The Columbus Whitewater Express wanted to use humor to teach kids and the community the importance of having safe fun while on the course.



On Monday, 48 children from the Chattahoochee Adventure Club Camp got to see the video for the first time.



One of the kids who played a role in the video says he will do anything he can to keep his friends safe from the dangers of the river.



"I would tell them to never go down to the river without a PFD (Personal Flotation Device) and never climb on the rocks so they don't fall or get hurt. And the PFD would help them to stay afloat without going under water," said Jasper Woodham, 9.



"Listen for the sirens and horns, that lets you know when water is being released and the water level begins to rise. You should move to higher ground. A lot of people sit on those rocks with their toes in the water and have no idea the water level can rise by two or three feet. said Roy Munson, Whitewater Enthusiast.



The video also educates about park regulations and other hazards surrounding the whitewater park.



Safety signs and rules are posted around the river and those at Whitewater can help provide information to visitors about being safe here at the whitewater course.



To see the full "Kids Don't Float" video, check out the video below or click here.

