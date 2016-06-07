Construction begins on new anchor store at Peachtree Mall

Construction has begun at the vacant department store at the Columbus Peachtree Mall, a space that was formerly occupied by Parisian.



Onassis Burress, the General Manager at Peachtree Mall, has not confirmed which store is moving into the space.

However, according to the "At Home" decor superstore website, the company is hiring for a Store Director in Columbus.



According to the General Growth Properties website, the company that owns Peachtree Mall, the empty space at Peachtree mall is about 86,000 square feet.



An additional entrance is being constructed on the southeast side of the mall facing Manchester Expressway.



The new anchor store will join Macy's, J.C. Penney and Dillard's, along with more than 100 other tenants already leasing at the mall.



A grand opening date has not yet been set.

