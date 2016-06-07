Voter backlash after networks name Clinton as Democratic winner

In the race for the White House, backlash and media criticism continues to emerge Tuesday after the Associated Press and other national networks predicted Hillary Clinton to have enough delegates for the Democratic nomination.

It's a confusing process for many, as people search to better understand the delegate process. Pledged delegates can be seen as the most representative of primary and caucus numbers. These are the delegate votes that match pretty directly with people's votes across the country.

Sanders trails Clinton by a little less than 300 delegates in this category.



Superdelegates on the other hand are party leaders who can vote however they want. They don't have to side with the candidate a majority of voters in their state wants. Superdelegates can change their vote come the Democratic Convention next month.

Clinton has a huge lead over Sanders in the superdelegate race, which has prompted some media outlets to call her the expected winner.

However, with six states up for grabs, and 813 delegates available, it's not over yet.

"In case you haven't noticed, there's a lot of people here tonight," said Sanders in a rally before California, South Dakota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Montana, and North Dakota took to the polls Tuesday.



If one thing has been consistent throughout this heated election season, Senator Bernie Sanders is not going down without a fight.

He took to social media to condemn the early call that Clinton clinched the nomination saying, "pundits and the political press want to call this race early" adding the announcement "threatens to suppress voter turnout."



"According to the news, we are on the brink of a historic, historic, unprecedented moment," said Clinton who was seemingly in agreement despite the hopeful outcome. Clinton was quoted on social media as saying, "we are flattered NBC news, but we've got primaries to win."

