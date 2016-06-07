Defendant's tax returns presented as evidence in Columbus Tax fraud trial

The Georgia Department of Revenue testified Tuesday morning against a Columbus couple on trial for allegedly falsifying documents in more than 2,000 tax returns to the tune of $2 million.



The Department of Revenue presented the 2012 taxes of one of the defendants and pointed out the fact that there was a substantial amount of unreported income.

Ken and Lakeisha Degourville were originally facing a 57-count indictment including charges like identity fraud, theft by deception, income tax evasion and computer forgery for their tax preparation company on Macon Road called Tax Time.



Ken's 1099 form in 2012 was presented as evidence Tuesday.

A special agent investigator with the Georgia Department of Revenue testified that the form proved Ken's income from Tax Time was not reported in 2012, telling jurors the only income he did report that year was from his wife's cosmetology business.



The District Attorney's office tells us the trial is expected to wrap up by the end of this week.



The trial is expected to resume Wednesday, June 8 9 a.m. inside Judge Gil McBride's courtroom.

