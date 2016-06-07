Repairs almost complete for Chattahoochee County sinkhole

A small sinkhole in Cusseta last week was just a minor problem that closed one lane of State Route 520 but it has turned into a bigger problem.



The Georgia Department of Transportation decided to put an emergency detour around a big portion of the state route for needed repairs.



"I had a customer hit a pothole and I called the county and I guess the county notified the state and they been doing something for about a week," said Wade Coleman, owner of Coleman Hardware, which sits right on 520.

He says the construction is blocking the entrances to his store and several other business on the same route.



"I got the little restaurant I rent out and then I got my grocery store and I got the hardware. All three of those might as well close. If it's going to be a week that's really tough," Coleman said.



For now, crews are even using his parking lot for construction.



Below is the statement from Georgia Department of Transportation regarding the decision from a lane closure to a full detour.

"Originally we thought there was a small void in the middle turn lane of SR 520 causing us to install the lane closures. When we went to repair this void, we opened up the roadway and found approximately a 40’ void under the adjacent travel lanes. It was not safe for the public to be traveling over this area, with assistance from local officials, we installed a detour. We think this was caused by a spring head under the roadway. We are hoping that the repairs can be completed in a week, so the detour might not be in place for as long as originally thought."

