Grandfather, grandson share matching scars following open heart surgery

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – A precious photo of a grandfather and grandson is becoming viral after their miracle stories of open heart surgery.

While the grandfather, Allan Halstead, may be at the end of his life, it is just the beginning for his grandson Kolbie Gregware.

“My dad has had two open heart surgery, 18 stents, pacemaker, deflator, arty disease, diabetic, massive stroke, to many to count mini heart attacks and has 10 percent heart function. His last admission was at the heart failure hospital in Atlanta,” Brandy Gregware said, Kolbie’s mother.

When he was admitted to the hospital in Atlanta, he was given medicine that helps his heart beat a little stronger. However, once the medicine is no longer effective the family will have to say their goodbyes.

Kolbie, who also has a twin brother name Kash, had his first open heart surgery when he was four months old. He was born with a heart defect, pulmonary vein stenosis, pulmonary hypertension, chronic lung disease, kidney disease and Down Syndrome.

Now Kolbie is 10 months old and has spent seven of those months in the hospital. During his last admission he was on life support for over two-and-a-half weeks because he had HMPV, or a cold.

“This past year has been extremely hard for our family because both have been in and out of the hospital and us not knowing if they would make it home,” Gregware said.

She also says there were several times her dad would refuse to go to the hospital until Kolbie came home.

“I sit and watch my dad hold Kolbie for hours and they chat about their matching zippers,” she says.

Gregware says she is thankful for Sunshine Moody, who captured the moment of her father and son and their matching scars.

"There is so much hate and violence in the world yet you have two people fighting to be here each day. I will cherish this amazing picture the rest of my life."

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.