Grandfather, grandson share matching scars following open heart surgery

Lanett won its first state championship a year ago. Friday was twice as nice as they went back-to-back, grabbing their second straight ring.More >>
A Columbus mother of two was given a big boost of support from a stranger who wanted to help her take care of her son with cancer.More >>
A sweet photo of a grandfather and grandson is becoming viral after their miracle stories of open heart surgery. While the grandfather, Allan Halstead, may be at the end of his life, it is just the beginning for his grandson Kolbie Gregware.More >>
Phenix City police are investigating two separate overnight shootings. The first one happened just after 2 a.m. in the 500 block of Fontaine Road.More >>
A Muscogee County candidate for sheriff is fighting back after being disqualified to run for office. Mark LaJoye filed an appeal yesterday in Superior Court. Lajoye's Attorney, Mark Shellnutt, says they’re hoping a judge will reverse a decision by the Board of Elections to disqualify his client.More >>
Tomahawk missiles were fired from ships in the Mediterranean Sea.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
The voluntary recall targets Ventolin HFA (albuterol sulfate) Inhalation Aerosol, distributed via prescription nationwide.More >>
Police in Fresno, CA, identified a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m., but aren't releasing her name because she may have been a victim of a crime.More >>
Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.More >>
A Detroit doctor who stopped to help passengers in an overturned car and was struck by a vehicle has died.More >>
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.More >>
