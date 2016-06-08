Loved ones of missing Columbus couple, both 18, desperate for answers

A family desperate for answers regarding two Columbus adults who have been missing for nearly a month.

Police say James Cole and Sierra von der Heidi, both 18, were last seen near the County Line Road area in Phenix City.

Sierra's family tells us that James Cole was her boyfriend and that the two had been dating for eight months.

Needless to say, they are worried sick right now.

"I love her, I miss her I just want her to contact me someway and let me know she is still alive and she is okay because right now I have my doubts," said her father William van der Heide.

William says he has not seen or heard from his daughter in nearly a month.

He says 18-year-old Sierra had been staying with her boyfriend at his mother's for about six months, but no one has seen or heard from Sierra or James Cole in more than three weeks.



"The story I got was her and her boyfriend were arguing, they jumped on his motorcycle and have not been seen since," William said.



William, a single father of three, says Sierra's younger siblings are concerned as well.



"I miss her and I love her," said her sister.



Cole and von der Heide are believed to be driving a purple motorcycle. Police say they were last seen in the Phenix City area near South Rail Road Street.

James is a white male who stands 5'11" tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Sierra is a white female who stands 5 feet tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has brown eyes with either red or purple hair.

"If know someone out there's knows something just let us know... please," William said.

Coke's mother says she was sleeping when the couple left. She was not available to speak with us on camera Wednesday, but spoke with us on Thursday.

If you have any information on these individuals, please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department at (706)-653-3400 or (706)-653-3449.

