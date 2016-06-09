Columbus students participate in mock trial for summer law program

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The second annual 'Lawyer Up Summer Law Camp' completed its four-day program with a mock trial Thursday afternoon.

The mock trial took place inside a superior courtroom at the Government Center where parents and guests served as jurors.

“The reason why I chose to come to the law camp is to see what law was like," says Demetrius Ernest, a Senior at Shaw High School.

Ernest, who also attended the program last year, acted as the lead plaintiff in Thursday's mock trial.



"I’ve always been interested in law since I was a child. I joined the camp because I wanted to see the different aspects of law,” says Ernest.



Through the Lawyer Up Summer Law Camp Ernest, along with about 20 other students from local high schools were led by attorney Katonga Wright to sit in on a real trial. They were also able to visit probate court and the Muscgoee County Jail in efforts to get a broader understanding of how law works.

