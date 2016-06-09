Columbus couple accused of massive tax fraud on trial, husband testifies

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A man accused in Columbus' biggest tax fraud took the stand Thursday for the trial where he and his wife are accused of falsifying documents in more than 2,000 tax returns for at least three different tax years.



Ken and Lakeisha Degourville were originally facing a 57-count indictment including charges like identity fraud, theft by deception, income tax evasion and computer forgery. This comes after their tax preparation company on Macon Road called Tax Time was raided in Nov. 2014.



According to the District Attorney's office, Ken Degourville testified about his income during tax years 2012, 2013 and 2014. However, he was not able to give any clarification to his income other than "what the paper says" referring to his tax documents that were submitted to the court as evidence.



Ken admitted that he and his wife purchased a home and cars but claimed a major business loss on her hair salon continuously kept them in the red, according to the Assistant District Attorney Pete Temesgen,

Judge Gil Mcbride sent the jury home Thursday afternoon. Closing arguments are expected to begin Friday morning on the 11th floor of the government center inside Judge McBride’s courtroom.



Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.