Columbus mother says she was last to see missing son and girlfriend

A Columbus mother of a teen missing for nearly a month is calling on the community for help as Columbus Police Department continues searching for her 18-year-old son and his girlfriend.



CPD said in a press release after investigating the case they believe James Cole and his girlfriend Sierra von der Heide, 19, who were last seen near the County Line Road area, are in imminent danger.



"Please if you know something, please just call the police," says Stephanie Cole, James' mother.



Stephanie says her son and his girlfriend stayed at her home every night for the last six months.

On Sunday, May 15, she says she saw them before she went to bed,

When she woke up the next day for work, the couple was gone along with her son's purple motorcycle, and no one has seen or heard from them since.



"I don't know why they would have left," Stephanie said. "They didn't take her phone, they didn't take JC's phone, they didn't take any clothes."



Sierra's father William von der Heide says his daughter's nineteenth birthday is Thursday, June 9. He says she told him the Friday before she disappeared that she had planned on spending her special day with family.



"I hope we are so wrong," Stephanie said.



If you have any information on the whereabouts of Cole or von der Heide you are urged to contact police at (706) 653-3400.

