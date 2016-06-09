National Infantry Museum blessed with 'smudging' ceremony by veteran

A Native American ritual was part of a special ceremony to honor soldiers at the National Infantry Museum on Thursday afternoon.



The "smudging" ceremony involves Native American scents and herbs, and is the process of cleansing and purifying to get rid of any negative energy.



Harold Hunt performed a "smudging" ceremony along Heritage Walk and the Memorial Walk of Honor at the National Infantry Museum.



Hunt says this service is in recognition of the military service members in foreign countries and to bless the grounds.



Hunt has "smudged" other memorials such as the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington D.C., but this is his first trip to the National Infantry Museum.

"I think it's important to give the Creator thanks and recognize the Creator as a veteran because the Creator protected us during times War and conflict. It's just a way for us to recognize all the great gifts that we have from the Creator," said Hunt.



Hunt used sage to bless and purify the areas around those he calls Warriors. He was followed by other veterans from his unit, the 199th Infantry Brigade from the Vietnam War.



Hunt served in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970 and is in town for the reunion of the 199th Light Infantry Brigade.



He is a full-blooded Native American, and a member of the Lumber Tribe of North Carolina.



Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.

















