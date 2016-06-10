Family offers reward for missing Phenix City man

A Phenix City family is desperately seeking answers after their loved one hasn't been seen in more than a year, and they're not giving up hope until he's found or someone is arrested.



Jan. 12, 2015 was the last time Christopher Scott was seen by his family.



Phenix City police are also looking for a crack in the case as leads are becoming few and far between.



Helen Murphy, Scott's mother, last talked to her son the day before he went missing.



She wants someone in the community to come forward with information so the family can have closure. She says the 24-year-old left behind a 3-year-old son.

"He was a good-hearted young man. He loved his child very much. He was getting his life back on track and I'm just begging the community to come forward with any little tip," Helen said.



Family members are working with investigators for any details on Scott's disappearance.



"I just want to bring him home. I think he deserves to have that. I think anybody deserves to have that," said Scott's father Chris Moreland.



They family is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts.



He was seen in Columbus in the area of the Dillingham Street Bridge.



Investigators say none of the leads so far has helped the case. They've even went as far as Russell and Lee counties for possible tips.



Police are hoping by bringing it back to the media, someone will come forward with information leading to a possible arrest.



"We executed several search warrants in regards to this case in Russell County, in Phenix City and Russell County and in Lee County. With all those agencies involved and nothing has been determined or come from those search warrants that would give us any further leads," said Lt. Steve Nolin with Phenix City Police.

They believe Scott may have been a victim of foul play but they don't want to reveal too much information that could have a negative impact on the case.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 448-2835.



Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.





















