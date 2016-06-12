Kelly Price, local musicians perform at Family Music Day Festival in Columbus

Columbus, GA (WTVM) - Grammy nominated R&B singer Kelly Price hit the stage in Columbus during the 30th Annual Family Music Day Festival.

Price, a close friend of singing legend Whitney Houston, was one of several acts at the free concert.



The early crowds who came out to Woodruff Park in Uptown Columbus were prepared to enjoy local music, and also deal with the elements, as rain showers popped up sporadically throughout the afternoon.



"The rain is not even bothering me," festival goer Catherine Dunlap said. "I'm enjoying myself. I got my umbrella, but still I'm wet. I'm having a wonderful time," she said.



The rain didn't deter those like Dunlap and her friend, Marci Boden, from enjoying their Saturday.



"I'll probably be out here until it' over with at 8:00," Boden said.



That's exactly what Boden did, and it's how long a crowd of hundreds from around the Chattahoochee Valley came and went to the festival throughout the day.



The Family Music Festival also featured artists from several genres, ranging from blues, jazz, gospel and hip hop.



Davis Broadcasting has set up this free event for the past 30 years, and Davis employee Geniece Granville said she wants this concert to serve as a kickoff to summer in Columbus.



"This is about the people in the community," Granville said. "This is about doing something for the kids who are maybe not going to the beach or can't afford to go get a Beyonce ticket, but can come and have good music and good fun right here in Columbus,"

she said.



FIve hours into Saturday's Festival, the crowd saw Grammy nominee Kelly Price take to the stage, at the tail end of the concert.



Price took a moment during her set to honor her friend, Whitney Houston. Price was the last artist to perform with Houston before her death in 2012.



Event organizers said another big name that drew a big crowd at Woodruff Park today was Christian music artist Israel Houghton.



Davis Broadcasting volunteers also said concert goers told them they're happy, despite rainfall, the festival's location moved outdoors, right next to the Riverwalk.



Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.