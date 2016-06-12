AL Gov. releases statement on Orlando mass shooting

MONTGOMERY, AL (WTVM) - Alabama Governor Robert Bentley released a statement on Sunday, regarding the mass shooting at an Orlando nightclub.

"The Governor is praying for the families of the victims who died and for the recovery of those who were wounded in the tragic shooting in Florida . We are always thankful for our brave police officers and first responders."

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has been briefed by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security regarding the tragedy in Orlando. The act of terror appears at this hour to be an isolated incident with no known immediate threats. However, Alabamians should be on alert, especially when attending large mass gatherings throughout the state. As always, if you see something, say something. Report anything suspicious to the Alabama Fusion Center. ALEA Secretary Stan Stabler is receiving regular briefings as the situation unfolds. The taking of innocent lives is always a hate crime, and any act of terror is a threat to everyone’s security. Alabamians are strong.”

The shooting, which occurred in early Sunday morning, left 50 dead and 53 injured, with many of the injured "critically ill," according to attending doctors.

The shooter, identified as Omar Mateen, 29, reportedly pledged his allegiance to ISIS in a 911 call early Sunday. ISIS has since celebrated the mass shooting. Mateen was reportedly licensed as a security officer.

Mateen was shot and killed by police. The FBI became aware of Mateen following comments he made to coworkers in 2013. The FBI also investigated Mateen in 2014 when a connection made to an American suicide bomber.

With 50 people killed in this incident, it is now the largest mass shooting in U.S. history.

The Red Cross is asking citizens to donate blood today.

