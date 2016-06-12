How to find your loved ones in the Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, FL (WTVM) - The Orlando Police Department and the City of Orlando has released information on how people can contact or receive information on loved ones they believe were at the Pulse nightclub, the scene of the deadliest mass shooting in the U.S.

In total, 50 people were killed and 53 were injured - some in critical condition - following a shooting early Sunday morning.

I ask the nation to pause in a moment of silence at 6:00 PM this evening in honor of the victims of this horrific tragedy. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) June 12, 2016

The shooter has been identified at 29-year-old Omar Mateen, a Florida resident and U.S.-born citizen who pledged his allegiance to ISIS during a 911 call during the shooting.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer posted to his Facebook page a phone number and a website for loved ones to access information from.

The https://t.co/cb6JhjkyNe site is being overwhelmed - we are working on it. pic.twitter.com/SGypFm0lAq — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 12, 2016

"We are setting up additional means of communication. We have the hotline, 407.246.4357, where it is important if you have a loved one that you believe is a victim to call," Dyer wrote. "We are setting up a website, Cityoforlando.net/blog/victims/, that will be updated with the names of the deceased after the next of kin is notified."

You can find the website by clicking here.

We are setting up a hotline for concerned family members - 407.246.4357. 5/7 — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) June 12, 2016

Please use this hotline ONLY if you are inquiring about a family member who may have been in #pulse shooting https://t.co/zACCatJfG0 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 12, 2016

Facebook has also activated its safety check feature, where friends can check on friends who have Orlando marked as their current city.

