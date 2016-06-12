GA politicians issue statements on Orlando mass shooting

(WTVM) - Georgia politicians have issued statements following the deadly shooting at an Orlando nightclub early Sunday morning.

In total, 50 people were killed and 53 people were injured - some in critical condition. The shooter, who pledged his allegiance to ISIS in a 911 call during the shooting, was killed be responding law enforcement officers.

U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson

“Dianne and I send our thoughts and prayers to the families and loved ones of those so tragically murdered this morning in Orlando, Fla.

“Acts of terrorism such as this should only strengthen our resolve as Americans to protect our freedoms and the ideals that make our country great. Radical terrorism is a threat to those ideals. We should pursue those responsible and those who support them with the full force and power of our country wherever the pursuit takes us.

“The people of Orlando, from the first responders to neighbors that woke up to this horrific news, continue stepping forward to help each other – whether it is directly as in the case of first responders, or by giving blood and raising up prayers. I thank each of them as we pray for our nation.”