World Blood Donor Day: Help Orlando shooting victims by donating blood

Medical experts are requesting for people with O-negative, O-positive, and A-B blood to donate as soon as possible. (Source: American Red Cross)

(WTVM)-- Authorities in Orlando are making an urgent plea for people to donate blood to help those wounded in the shooting.

Hundreds of Orlando residents came out to local blood banks to donate on Sunday, and the line was wrapped around the building.

RT @my1blood: Update: A tremendous response by blood donors. Asking to donate over next several days 1.888.936.6283 https://t.co/DGBu1gfLxn — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 12, 2016

Tue. June 14 is World Blood Donor Day and people are urged to roll up their sleeves and give blood.

"The tragedy in Orlando just highlights the need during emergencies,” said Adelaide Kirk, Executive Director of the West Central Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross. “Having blood ready and on the shelves."

The blood donated locally could possibly save of the people affected by the mass shooting.

"The blood that I give today, even if I was standing in Orlando wouldn't necessarily go to one of those patients that was affected, but it does replenish the shelf for all the blood that came off," Kirk said.

Here are Red Cross locations across the Chattahoochee Valley area if you are interested in donating blood (call ahead to your local center to see when you can make a donation:

Columbus Donor Center (Click here for hours of operation)

7490 Veterans Pkwy. Columbus, GA

(706) 317-3529

East Alabama Donor Center (Click here for hours of operation)

206 26th St. Opelika, AL

(334) 749-9981

Click here to view eligibility requirements for donating blood from the American Red Cross. You can also search for upcoming blood drives and blood donation centers where you live.

