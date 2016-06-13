Orlando surgeon shows blood-stained shoes from nightclub shooting

A surgical resident at an Orlando hospital where many were treated following the Pulse nightclub shooting posted a picture of his blood-stained shoes on Monday. (Source: Joshua Corsa/Facebook screenshot)

ORLANDO, FL (WTVM) - A number of people who were at the scene of the devastating mass shooting at an Orlando nightclub are telling their stories of what happened. Now, a surgeon at the hospital where many people were treated has told his story with his shoes.

Dr. Joshua Corsa, a surgical resident at Orlando Regional Medical Center, was one of the many doctors who treated patients on June 12, where 49 people were killed and 53 were injured by the shooter Omar Mateen.

Corsa's shoes, which he said he'd only had less than a week, are now covered in blood. He posted a picture of his shoes on his Facebook page on Monday, and his message is displayed as a sign of the devastation located inside Pulse nightclub. He said his shoes were photographed next to his dirty scrubs in his office.

"For on June 12, after the worst of humanity reared its evil head, I saw the best of humanity of come fighting right back. I never want to forget that night," Corsa wrote.

Corsa's entire post reads:

These are my work shoes from Saturday night. They are brand new, not even a week old. I came to work this morning and saw these in the corner my call room, next to the pile of dirty scrubs. I had forgotten about them until now. On these shoes, soaked between its fibers, is the blood of 54 innocent human beings. I don't know which were straight, which were gay, which were black, or which were Hispanic. What I do know is that they came to us in wave upon wave of suffering, screaming, and death. And somehow, in that chaos, doctors, nurses, technicians, police, paramedics, and others, performed super-human feats of compassion and care. This blood, which poured out of those patients and soaked through my scrubs and shoes, will stain me forever. In these Rorschach patterns of red I will forever see their faces and the faces of those that gave everything they had in those dark hours. There is still an enormous amount of work to be done. Some of that work will never end. And while I work I will continue to wear these shoes. And when the last patient leaves our hospital, I will take them off, and I will keep them in my office. I want to see them in front of me every time I go to work. For on June 12, after the worst of humanity reared its evil head, I saw the best of humanity of come fighting right back. I never want to forget that night. Dr. Joshua Corsa M.D, EMT-P

Orlando Regional Medical Center

Senior Resident, Department of Surgery

Corsa's original post has been shared more than 312,000 times since Monday morning.

Since the shooting, Orlando Health has been posting updates on the shooting survivors on their Twitter page.

Patients arrived rapidly to the hospital due to the proximity to the club. — Orlando Health (@orlandohealth) June 13, 2016

At this time, all patients currently have a positive prognosis and appear to be improving. — Orlando Health (@orlandohealth) June 13, 2016

Mateen was killed by responding law enforcement to the scene.

"The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will conduct the Officer Involved Shooting investigation. The 11 OPD officers involved are relieved of duty, as is standard in any officer involved shooting," the City of Orlando said in their last briefing on Sunday.

Corsa has been reached for comment on this story.

