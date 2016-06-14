UPDATE: Coroner confirms bodies found on County Line Rd. as couple missing since mid-May

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - The Muscogee County coroner has reported that two bodies have been found in Midland.

The bodies were found near a motorcycle in a ditch along County Line Rd.

The Muscogee County coroner confirmed that the two have been identified as James Cole and Sierra von der Heide, both 19, a couple who had been reported missing. They were last seen on May 17.

Columbus police are leaving the scene as the bodies have been removed from the scene on County Line Rd. pic.twitter.com/fJsqBjeAv2 — Roslyn Giles (@roslynwtvm) June 14, 2016

Muscogee Co. Coroner Buddy Bryan briefed the media, saying it appears it was an accidental death caused by a motorcycle wreck.

Law enforcement are also on scene conducting an investigation. Police are holding others back two miles from the scene, and are diverting traffic off County Line Road at Russell Road.

Coroner: Helmets found at the scene on County Line Road where Sierra Von Der Heide & James Cole's bodies were found. pic.twitter.com/f0F4s0JwOS — Roslyn Giles (@roslynwtvm) June 14, 2016

Bryan said the bodies were found by a pedestrian who walked inside the guardrail and saw the bodies and the motorcycle. The coroner said that the couple had been there since they were last seen in mid-May.

Coroner: The motorcycle the couple was riding on has been removed from the ditch...deaths ruled accidental. pic.twitter.com/RAIi5r3BKW — Roslyn Giles (@roslynwtvm) June 14, 2016

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

Columbus Police on County Line Road in Midland where two bodies have been found. The names have not been released. pic.twitter.com/hFTEZPO5HA — Roslyn Giles (@roslynwtvm) June 14, 2016

