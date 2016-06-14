UPDATE: Coroner confirms bodies found on County Line Rd. as coup - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

UPDATE: Coroner confirms bodies found on County Line Rd. as couple missing since mid-May

(Source: Source: Roslyn Giles/WTVM) (Source: Source: Roslyn Giles/WTVM)
James Cole and Sierra von der Heide (Source: Columbus Police Department) James Cole and Sierra von der Heide (Source: Columbus Police Department)

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - The Muscogee County coroner has reported that two bodies have been found in Midland.

The bodies were found near a motorcycle in a ditch along County Line Rd. 

The Muscogee County coroner confirmed that the two have been identified as James Cole and Sierra von der Heide, both 19, a couple who had been reported missing. They were last seen on May 17

Muscogee Co. Coroner Buddy Bryan briefed the media, saying it appears it was an accidental death caused by a motorcycle wreck. 

Law enforcement are also on scene conducting an investigation. Police are holding others back two miles from the scene, and are diverting traffic off County Line Road at Russell Road. 

Bryan said the bodies were found by a pedestrian who walked inside the guardrail and saw the bodies and the motorcycle. The coroner said that the couple had been there since they were last seen in mid-May. 

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

